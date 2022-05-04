Goldies to meet Yabbies

The Boorowa Goldies and Goldilocks jump on the bus and head over to Young this Saturday after a four week break between games. The Goldilocks have been training the house down, and while they would like a few more numbers in the team, their energy, enthusiasm and base skills are building each and every session. The Yabbettes will prove a tough ask for the Boorowa girls, but they are ready to put their new skills to use on a hopefully dry track at Cranfield Oval. Coaches Marty Corcoran and Jeremy Dreverman have been putting the girls through their paces in terms of ruck and maul technique, set piece and strong clean outs to secure possession. First try-scorer and Player's Player from the previous round, Georgie Milne is tipped to have a big game and she'll be looking to the experience of Emily Roberts and Harmony Hemming for support to guide the girls around the park. Get over to Cranfield for the 2:15pm kick-off. The Goldies have jumped back into gear on the training paddock over the past few weeks. It has been a while between games, but the boys are ready to test themselves against the Yabbies, who have had an undefeated start to the season. A traditional rivalry, the Boorowa v Young encounter is always worth a watch, with the teams meeting each other in the finals series the past two years. Boorowa captain Tom Simson will be leading the boys around the park and he will look to senior players Mark Poplin, Brendan McGrath and Michael Berry to provide their class and direction around the field. New recruits Nick Locke, Mack Beadman and Jeremy Southwell will be worth a watch as they provide younger legs, great running games and natural speed. Coach Andrew Corcoran enjoys the challenge of playing the Yabbies, and knows they have some key forwards that provide a strong set-piece that will test the Goldies forwards. It's set up to be a great Saturday of rugby for the Boorowa Rugby Club. Boorowa Goldies and Goldilocks v Young Yabbies and Yabbettes Cranfield Oval Saturday 7th May 2:15pm Women's 3:15pm Men's The Yabbies are also holding their Old Boys Day on Saturday also, including an auction to raise funds for Nathan Stapleton, a Boorowa Goldie that suffered a significant spinal injury during their last game. Up for auction will be autographed Brumbies, Waratahs, Wallabies and Canberra Raiders jerseys, a load of firewood, a dressed Poll Dorset Lamb and more to be confirmed. The Boorowa Rugby Club thanks the Young Rugby Club for their generosity of auctioning these items to such a great cause, and one very close to all of the Boorowa Community.

Goldies to meet Yabbies