On Sunday the second last round of the interclub challenge was played. Boorowa Ex Services played Cootamundra Ex Services Club at Boorowa. The individual rink results were: Robert Styles won by two shots and Darryll Murphy won by six shots. Shane Foote found the competition too strong going down by 14 shots. The overall result was a win to Cootamundra Ex-Services Club by six shots. The last round will be played next Sunday and Boorowa will play Young at Young. Nominations are still open for the club pairs Championships. They close on May 11 with play scheduled for the 15th May.

Coota too strong in bowls