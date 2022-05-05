Word in the streets: A possible conundrum

news, local-news,

I truly believe I've heard everything. If the Greens hold the balance of power in the event of a hung parliament, they are moving that flood victims, of which there are many of late, will be able to seek financial assistance by forcing coal and gas companies to pick up the tab for both residents and councils. Their claim is that support is warranted because coal and gas corporations have fuelled the floods by not eliminating gas emissions, allegedly responsible for global warming. Now there is a conundrum for the residents and councils. Are they going to sue these fossil fuel corporations and take them through the courts? To win a case in the courts you must provide insurmountable proof. Say about 50% of the scientific world say emissions and global warming are linked, that means 50% say that argument is a fallacy. I would think trying to get cash reimbursement from the coal and gas corporations would be quite a legal struggle, and think, those corporations wouldn't be short of a dollar. WITS Well there you go. Nature truly has a way to give you the finger. At about 6.00am on Saturday last, after a night of rain, a horse racing steward deemed the track and conditions unsafe for racing - the Picnic Races were off. The rain cleared by 11.00, and despite there being a cool breeze, Boorowa enjoyed a beautiful sunny afternoon. I heard about this decision at about 10.00am, it was suggested maybe they should try duck racing. I informed this purveyor of information that the Rotary Club has racing ducks that only race on Australia Day. Don't think my idea is what could be called ideal. WITS Speaking of Australia Day, the AGM of the Australia Day Committee is to be held on Tuesday May 10, 7.30pm at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club. Hopefully some new faces turn up to help with the organisation of Australia Day 2023. Don't think you could get saddled with a position, I feel they are covered, but if you are keen to have a go, who am I, or the committee, to stop you. New Committee members, new ideas always welcome as are suggestions of people in our community deserving nomination for Australia Day Awards. WITS Boorowa Museum celebrated a significant event Friday of last week when The Hon Wendy Tuckerman, Minister for Local Government, opened the new facilities. Included is a storage facility, print room with old Boorowa printing tools/presses displayed , and, importantly, at last a toilet. A good roll up of people connected to the Museum attended the short ceremony and enjoyed afternoon tea, having time to reflect on the contribution Alan Banks and Tim Berry had in construction and the drive of the late David Evans helping to bring it all to fruition. Great little group operating the museum, but they can always do with extra hands, so new volunteers are more than welcome. WITS Anzac Day has come and gone with services at Rugby and Boorowa being well attended. Actually, it was extremely pleasing to see the huge number of people turning up for the 11.00am service at the War Memorial. Very heartening for the RSL organizers of these events. Boorowa has a luncheon at the Ex-Services Club, again this was very well attended and much enjoyed. It's important we never forget, Boorowa definitely heeds that message - LEST WE FORGET.

