Hilltops applies for special rate variation to increase rates 2.5%

news, local-news,

Hilltops Council has made application for a special rate variation which will allow it to increase rates by 2.5 per cent. Councils throughout NSW have made similar applications after the Independent Pricing And Regulatory Pricing Tribunal (IPART) set this year's rate peg at 0.7 per cent. Hilltops General Manager Anthony O'Reilly told the April Council meeting considerable concern had been raised by local government following announcement of the 0.7 per cent peg in December last year. The additional income that council will receive if the special variation is approved is $252,607 in excess of the IPART announced rate peg amounting to $98,236. Mr O'Reilly reported to the meeting that Council's operating result would further deteriorate if the special variation is not approved. "Council has a demonstrated financial need as detailed in the Financial Position provided to Council in October 202," Mr O'Reilly said. "Council has sustained an Operating Deficit since 2017 and had a deficit of $5.518 million for the year ending 30 June 2021. "In addition, Council has an Unrestricted cash balance for the year ended 30 June 2021 of $2.791 million. "If the Additional Special Variation is not considered in Council's rate base on an ongoing basis, the Operating Result will further deteriorate," he said. A 2.5 per cent rate peg, Mr O'Reilly said would just cover wage increases if they can be "capitalised and the current level of staffing is maintained". "I think it is a no brainer," Cr Brian Ingram said of the application. "Everyone was gobsmacked when it came out as 0.7 per cent," he said. "It just brings us back to the status quo," mayor Margaret Roles said. Cr Matthew Stadtmiller voted against the council applying for the special variation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cub38uCTZW4rV95ydBuHtA/f1c86fba-ea11-4f85-9c87-9cb4b10e5d54.jpg/r1_87_1697_1045_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg