Rampaging Rovers record 50-6 win

A stunning second half scoring blitz saw the rampaging Boorowa Rovers score their first win in their second match of the new season. After a tight first half, the Boorowa backline was unleashed running in six unanswered tries to defeat the Boomanulla Raiders by 50-6. Making the most of the try feast was center Zac Paterson who scored five tries in a scintillating display of running. The first half was even early on with both sides conceding crucial early penalties. On the back of two penalties from Boomanulla, Zac Paterson crossed for his first try. He was in again shortly after for Boorowa to lead 10-0 with 21 minutes gone. Boomanulla struck back after a Boorowa error and penalty to make it 10-6. Paterson then found a huge gap just before halftime to send Boorowa to the break at 16-6. After oranges and a stern coach's pep talk, Boorowa unleashed its backline. On the back of some great work by the revamped forward pack, the backline ran riot against a tiring Boomanulla line up. Boorowa scored through Hamish Scott after just two minutes of the second half and the flood gates opened. Further tries to Paterson saw him have five tries on the board with still 12 minutes left. Hamish Scott crossed for another whilst Pat Lonergan and Jack Hinds cashed in with a meat pie each. It was a dominant second half by Boorowa and one that certainly showed the attacking brand of footy that coach Mick Elkins is keen to play. The error rate was still a bit of an issue and against the better teams will need to be kept to a minimum. However, the forward pack was impressive allowing the backs freedom to run. This side has plenty of untapped potential and provided they can stay relatively injury free they will be a serious contender this season. Hamish Scott was brilliant at hooker and picked up the three points and the Players Player award. He constantly menaced the Boomanulla defense. Zac Paterson picked up two points for his try scoring romp whilst Nic Stephens had a great game at fullback with several incisive runs and was safe as a bank. The whole team played well with Will Stanley at halfback having a solid kicking game whilst the forwards led by Pat Lonergan and Alex Stewart created all sorts of issues for the Boomanulla pack. Boorowa 50, Paterson 5, Scott 2, Hinds and Lonergan tries, Stanley 7 Goals, defeated Boomanulla 6. In other games in the George Tooke Shield, Bungendore 44 beat Harden 20, Cootamundra 48 hammered Binalong 6 and Crookwell 32 downed North Canberra 6. UC Stars had the bye. This week's other games see Harden host Crookwell, Boomanulla are at home against Bungendore whilst Cootamundra host the UC Stars. North Canberra has the bye. Meanwhile the Roverettes enjoyed another week off last Saturday but will return to action this Friday night. In last weekends results of league tag: Harden 36 beat Bungendore 4, Cootamundra 42 beat Binalong 0, UC Stars 16 edged out Gunning 10 and North Canberra 20 beat Crookwell 10. This week's league tag games include Cootamundra V UC Stars, Gunning v North Canberra, Harden V Crookwell whilst Bungendore have the bye. This weekend sees the Rovers and Roverettes play on Friday night against Binalong at the Boorowa Showground. With the picnic races on Saturday, the match will give players and spectators alike the chance to attend both events. The Rovers should start warm favourites against the Brahmans, particularly with the home ground advantage and coming off last week's win. Binalong are coming off the big loss and will need to turn things around in a hurry for Friday night. The Rovers side will continue to get better each week as several new combinations start to gel. The Roverettes will start favorites over the Binalong girls with Boorowa having the wood on the Jersey Girls in recent encounters. The showground is the place to be this weekend with the Friday Night Footy kicking off at 7pm between the Roverettes and the Jersey Girls whilst the Rovers light up the night against Binalong at 8.10 pm It is a fantastic way to start a big weekend with the Picnics following on Saturday. See you at Friday night football.

