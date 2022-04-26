Ada Cummings Memorial Trophy to Leeanne Farrell for 2022 Friday, April 22 saw perfect conditions for golf and nine ladies took to the fairways. The ladies were playing for the Ada Cummings Memorial Trophy which is a stableford event and also the monthly club medal which is a Stroke / Eclectic putts event. Both were taken out by Leeanne Farrell by the slimmest of margins from runner up Jenny Twarloh. The course was in great condition and a big thanks to the volunteers from the men's golf for all the work they have put in recent weeks. A reminder that from first Friday in May, start time changes to 9.30am for tee off at 10am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/f6844eb0-9901-4182-a8ab-296938e815aa_rotated_270.jpg/r400_964_2898_2375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

