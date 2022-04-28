Century for Galong Church

news, local-news,

The Galong community celebrated a massive 100 year anniversary recently at the Uniting Church. "The centenary celebrations for the Uniting Church at Galong (previously Methodist) took place on Sunday, April 17," Stewart Bruce said. "This was an auspicious date being the third Sunday of the month (when services are usually held), Easter Sunday and the exact date to the day when the first service was conducted on 17th April 1922." The celebrations included many memories from throughout the years at the Church as well as special visitors to join in the occasion. "Celebrations took the form of a special Easter Sunday service, conducted by Rev Keith Robinson, at which several folk gave special reminiscences," Mr Bruce said. "The Southwell, Killick, Shaw and Woodhead families were well represented amongst the 56 people who filled the church." The event continued after the service with plenty of opportunities to share even more memories and take a look at plenty of memorabilia. "Following the service everyone adjourned to the Galong Community Hall where a traditional Sunday roast lunch had been prepared by local caterer Glenda Burgess," Mr Bruce said. "Along the walls and on tables was quite a display of memorabilia which attracted much interest." On top of all of the visiting families Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles joined in to help the locals to celebrate the momentous occasion. "Mayor Margaret Roles was in attendance, with husband John," Mr Bruce said. "Margaret welcomed those present and impressed on everyone the importance of heritage and celebrating important milestones such as the Galong Church centenary." The centenary cake was cut by Garry Ward from Young. "Garry is the oldest surviving grandchild (at nearly 88 years) present at the celebrations of George Alfred Killick who donated the land on which the church is built," Mr Bruce said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/1aec5d9d-e36b-4af4-a481-b62e9a808fda.jpg/r0_135_2170_1361_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Century for Galong Church