Funding page for injured rugby player

More than $110,000 has been raised for injured Boorowa Rugby Club player Nathan Stapleton who suffered a severe Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) while playing for the Goldies on April 9, 2022. A GoFundMe page was established on April 21 by Nathan's sister-in-law Kirestie Appler with the aim of raising $150,000 for the Stapleton family. Nathan and his wife Kate have an 18 month old son Harry and are expecting their second child in July "There is a mountain ahead of Nathan and our family as he begins his recovery and prepares for the birth of his second child," Ms Appler said on the page. "All money raised will go towards his extensive rehabilitation and recovery for the long journey ahead." Ms Appler, on behalf of the Stapleton family, issued a special thank you to the Boorowa Goldies family, Cronulla Sharks, Rugby Australia and everyone who has offered their thoughts and support. "Kate and Nathan are overwhelmed and encouraged by the outpouring of love," she said. Any funds raised will support Nathan's recovery and his young family. This may include medical expenses, rehabilitation, modifications to home/vehicles, accommodation/travel for Kate and the children, and any other support required for Nathan's ongoing recovery. "Nathan has begun his recovery in hospital, and whilst he shows improvement each day, the extent of his injuries and long term impact remain unclear," Ms Appler said. "Nathan's spinal cord has been damaged at the C4 level of his cervical vertebrae. At this stage, the injury has left Nathan a quadriplegic, paralysed from the shoulders down. Anyone who knows Nathan can attest to his determination and incredible work ethic. He has demonstrated this through his success playing in the NRL with both the Cronulla Sharks and the Sydney Roosters. There is no doubt that Nathan will bring that same determination and commitment to his rehab and recovery. There is no limit to what Nathan can achieve!

