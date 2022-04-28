news, local-news, Goulburn, Hume ballot draw, Deb Emmett

Labor candidate Greg Baines has scored top spot on the ballot paper for Hume in the upcoming federal election. Divisional returning officer Deb Emmett conducted the draw at noon last Friday, April 22 at the Hume Electoral Office. Nine candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for the May 21 election. The ballot paper order is: Only Ms Thompson and Mr Dollin attended in person. Goulburn Labor member Anna Wurth-Crawford was buoyed by Mr Baines' top spot on the ballot. "We've had a very positive campaign so far and a good response from people as Greg has been walking around businesses and meeting people during the week. He's putting himself out there and getting around. It's a big electorate." She said more Shadow Ministers would be visiting the electorate in coming weeks. Asked about the chances of overhauling sitting Liberal member Angus Taylor's 13 per cent margin, Ms Wurth-Crawford said it would be tough but Mr Baines and the campaign team would "do their best." The Labor Party last held the seat from 1972 to 1974. "I think people want change," she said. Ms Ackery did not attend the draw as she was attending her husband, John Steel's funeral in Goulburn. He passed away on April 12. Mr Dollin also welcomed his second spot on the ballot. "I'll take it but I think voters are a lot more educated and in tune with elections. They will look at the candidate," he said. Ms Thompson pleased with her third position. She said she'd been campaigning around Goulburn and the Southern Highlands and intended to visit Crookwell next week. Hume has some 121,000 voters. Pre-poll voting will open on May 9. Those wishing to lodge postal votes can do so online via the AEC website. A list of polling booths will be published on the AEC website this week.

