Picnic race club to donate 2022 profits to Nathan Stapleton Appeal

news, local-news,

The Boorowa Picnic Race Club committee has decided to donate all 2022 profits to the Nathan Stapleton Fundraiser. Nathan suffered a serious injured in a rugby match for the Goldies earlier this month which has left him paralysed. Fundraising will be happening on the grounds during this Saturday's meeting. Marquee sites for the event have been in such demand that there are no longer any available. General admission tickets are still available with race day organisers looking forward to the day's six race program and fashions on the field. General admission tickets are still available online at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/30779/2022-boorowa-picnic-races A public bar will be operating as well as an onsite barbecue. Children under 16 receive free entry to the course while adult tickets are $30 each. Members tickets are $90 which entitles the member to four tickets. "Thoroughbred racing or a day at the picnics is at the heart and soul of many locals in Boorowa - young and old so we want to do everything we can to ensure the event can go ahead this year," newly elected club president, Chris Braid said. Outgoing president, Tom Kelly said, "During my 8 years as President, we have dealt with too much rain, not enough rain and of course COVD-19 but when the races did go ahead, it's a great day for the community and an even better day for local businesses." While most the picnic race circuit had to be abandoned last year the Boorowa club was one of lucky ones able to race. "Last year, we were fortunate to deliver a successful race meeting with good crowd numbers - we hope the same racegoers will join us again this year," Mr Kelly said." "I am handing over the reins to a new president and committee who already have some big ideas for our members, sponsors and racegoers," he said. Alongside Mr Braid this year on the Boorowa Picnic Race committee are vice presidents Tom Kelly and Henry Gay, Prue McGrath who was re-elected as treasurer, Richie Fleming who was elected as External Relations and Elizabeth Daly re-elected as secretary. The committee includes Evie Duggan, James Coles, Andrew Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Brad Smith, Chris Coble, Nic Gay, Lachlan McGuiness, Murray Dymock, Polly Picker and Tom McGuiness.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/1c86313d-fea7-470d-887d-e09b1f3b3626.jpg/r0_237_2992_1927_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg