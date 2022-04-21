Poet's life of reflections

news, local-news,

I am so proud to be able to write this story about a talented lady with a brush, and many may not know, a pen. My wife, Jo Snelling, as many know, produced some very fine art work, she has now topped her creative talent producing a little book of her poetry entitled 'A Life of Reflection'. Jo started drawing and writing from a young age and this love of creativity has continued through her life. Inspiration is all around her and her poetry expresses her thoughts and reflections about life and her surroundings. Jo has always been a keen gardener, and this, with her love of nature, has provided years of creative stimulus. Jo's little book of her poetry contains some beautiful pieces of work, several of which are extremely moving. Jo wants anyone who reads her work to be moved and even, possibly, put their own pen to paper. A section on ideas when writing poetry has been included at the back end of her book. Jo concludes the foreword of her book with these words: 'My poetry reflects my life, my loves and my dreams. I only hope, as you read my work, you find something to take from me ... to you.' Some copies of 'A Life of Reflection' will be around town or contact Jo at avondalepark2@gmail.com Jo's following poem will be read at our Anzac Day service. ABSENCE OF THE LOVED ONE. (A message in a bottle.) She wondered how it happened, no one ever knew, It seemed as though he disappeared He just slipped from out of view. Of course we all know what took place To hundreds of the same, Some buried near the spot they fell, And we never knew their name. "Missing in action," she received, One cold and windy day, The cold wind wound around her heart, And never went away. All her life she waited, Incase one day he came, Her hopes and dreams all faded As each day became the same. Her thoughts were always with him Even on the day she died She said perhaps I'll find him Waiting, on the other side. My life would have some meaning I would dearly love to know If his thoughts were with me then, So many years ago. A knock came on my door today, A stranger from afar, Brought with him a gift for me A message from my Pa. A letter in a bottle, sixty years old, Written to my mother, I watched the words unfold. "My dearest sweetest Mary, I had to write to you To say how much I love you, And hope you love me too. We are sailing into battle I really miss you so, And our baby daughter, I hope to see her grow. I long to be back home again, To see your smiling face, If we come through this battle, With God's enduring grace. Remember that I love you And I always will. Goodbye for now my Dearest It was signed Your Loving Bill." I looked up at the stranger, He smiled and took my hand, "I found this bottle near my home, Washed up on the sand. I had to bring it to her When I read the words inside, I hoped that she was still alive, And not as yet had died." I told the man our story, Of my mother's endless love Of how she waited all those years, Until God took her above. The tears were running down my cheeks, My mother's wish came true. I do believe she found her Bill. I hope that you do too.

