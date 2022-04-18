Word in the Street with John Snelling: Getting back to normal in Boorowa

news, local-news,

I have to ask you a question. Has the dynamic of the Australian population changed? Have we lost that Ocker, help your mate, she'll be right image? I am left to lament the changes in modern society with its 'what's in it for me' over riding national concerns and interests. Barely a day goes by without some group going on strike - paramedics, train drivers, bus drivers, teachers, nurses, etc, all on strike demanding the same two things: more money, better work conditions. There demands are all centred on self - or are they? Political motivation, I feel, is behind quite a few of these current strike actions. Not that many years ago we lived in a society that was not inspired by greed, but by hopping in and helping your mate, your community, your state or your country. Lives were lost defending our right to live as we do, brave people hopped in and had a go supporting their fellow countrymen. The modern generation could heed the famous words of John F Kennedy (US President): "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." WITS Two events very quickly coming up are surely an indication we are getting over, or at least on top of the COVID pandemic. Monday next, Anzac Day is returning to some normality, with services in Boorowa and Rugby. The following weekend, Saturday April 30, the racecourse will echo to the sound of galloping thoroughbreds - the Picnic Races are back. WITS What a night! The multicultural street party held last Thursday, April 14, was, in the words of Business Chamber President, Angus Mitchell, 'A HOOT'. Boy! I think that means it was really good. Angus informed me the evening went very well with plenty of people turning out. The entertainment was excellent, food delicious and the fun simply fantastic. All shop owners I spoke to were more than pleased. Must thank Hilltops Council and Boorowa Business Chamber for putting the event on. Harden has a similar event planned for tonight if you want more. WITS It would be remiss of me to not acknowledge the events that have gone on at the Showground over the last 11 or so days. The carriage driving enthusiasts here to compete for state driving championships. A heap of work setting up various courses had the Showground looking a picture and the people I spoke to were full of praise for the facility. Well done to all involved in getting the grounds ready and for bringing the visitors to Boorowa. WITS On this day in 1918, WW1 German fighter ace Baron von Richthofen (The Red Baron) was shot down and killed over Vaux sur Somme in France. Canadian pilot Arthur Ray Brown was credited with the kill. Familiar with these song lyrics: 'ten, twenty, thirty, forty, fifty or more, The Bloody Red Baron was rollin' out the score, Eighty men died tryin' to end that spree, Of the Bloody Red Baron of Germany.' WITS I hope you enjoyed the little story from last week about the man who brought a lie detector robot that slaps people who lie. I should have added a footnote to the story, and am surprised no one has suggested it to me as yet. Why couldn't we have a lie detector robot to accompany or politicians?

