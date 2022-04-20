The race is on for Picnics

Marquee sites for the 2022 Boorowa Picnic Races have been in such demand that there are no longer any available for this year's meeting which will be held on Saturday, April 30. General admission tickets are still available with race day organisers looking forward to a day free of COVID restrictions featuring a six race program and fashions on the field. A public bar will be operating as well as an onsite barbecue. Children under 16 receive free entry to the course while adult tickets are $30 each. Members tickets are $90 which entitles the member to four tickets. "We are planning the race meeting as if there will be limited restrictions, however we will be able to quickly implement protocols should the restrictions change before April 30," newly elected club president, Chris Braid said. "Thoroughbred racing or a day at the picnics is at the heart and soul of many locals in Boorowa - young and old so we want to do everything we can to ensure the event can go ahead this year. "Cancelling the event is not something we want to do." Outgoing president, Tom Kelly said, "During my 8 years as President, we have dealt with too much rain, not enough rain and of course COVD-19 but when the races did go ahead, it's a great day for the community and an even better day for local businesses." While most the picnic race circuit had to be abandoned last year the Boorowa club was one of lucky ones able to race. "Last year, we were fortunate to deliver a successful race meeting with good crowd numbers - we hope the same racegoers will join us again this year," Mr Kelly said." "I am handing over the reins to a new president and committee who already have some big ideas for our members, sponsors and racegoers," he said. Alongside Mr Braid this year on the Boorowa Picnic Race committee are vice presidents Tom Kelly and Henry Gay, Prue McGrath who was re-elected as treasurer, Richie Fleming who was elected as External Relations and Elizabeth Daly re-elected as secretary. The committee includes Evie Duggan, James Coles, Andrew Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Brad Smith, Chris Coble, Nic Gay, Lachlan McGuiness, Murray Dymock, Polly Picker and Tom McGuiness.

