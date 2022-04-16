Adam Reid skins gun club event with perfect score

The first event of the day at the Boorowa Gun Club's March competition shoot was the 25 target Handicap event. Adam Reid skinned the event with the only 25/25. Chris Oehm took second place with Josh Oehm coming 3rd after a shoot off with Eddie Cummings and Tony O'Leary. The second event of the day was the 50 target Point Score. First in AA grade was Tony O'Leary with a 147/150, with Col O'Leary in second place. A grade was won by Adam Reid with a 145/150, second in A grade was John Lawrence. B grade was won by Eddie Cummings with a 135/150 after a shoot off with Josh Oehm who took second place. C grade was won by Xavier Thompson with a 129/150 Peter Taylor came second after winning the shoot off between himself and Jenny Twarloh. Event three for the day was the 50 target Double Barrel Tara Park Championship Tony O'Leary continued his good form taking First in AA grade with the only 50/50, and Col O'Leary came second in AA. Adam Reid and Chris Oehm, the two A grade shooters that were tied for first in their grade at 49/50, looked to have settled in for the afternoon neither giving an inch, in the first 25 targets of the shoot off. The move to a second trap for the second 25 targets brought Chris undone, and so he had to settle for second place. B grade was won by Rex Murphy with a 48/50, Don McMillan came second after a close shoot off between himself and Brian Frost. Ian crisp won C grade with a 44/50. There was a three-way tie for 2nd place between Xavier Thompson, Ros Bradford and Jenny Twarloh with Xavier winning the shoot off to take second in his grade. The High Gun's for the day all received the soon to be coveted specially made Boorowa Gun Club (Smiling Clay) shooting towel's. The overall high gun was won by Tony O'Leary from Cowra with a 244/250 for the day after a shoot off with Adam Reid who ended up on 243/50. Adam was not to be disappointed on the day earning his 50, 75 100 target Break Badge, a great achievement. Tony won the shoot off and was only 6 points down for the entire day. Tony's High Gun towel is now possibly destined for the "Pool Room". The ladies High Gun was won by Jenny Twarloh from Boorowa with a 181/225 for the day. The Veterans High Gun was won by Col O'Leary from Cowra with a 202/225. The Junior High Gun was won by Xavier Thompson from Boorowa with a 193/225. Boorowa Gun Club's next monthly ACTA shoot will be a day/night shoot and will held on Saturday, April 23 it features a 25 target Handicap event and the important George Campbell Memorial shoot featuring 75 targets (25DB, 25SB, 25PS). This competition also features a 50 target NSW State Night Single Barrel Championship this will be a major shoot so it is not one to miss. George was a well known and respected figure in the local community and it means a lot to his family that the Memorial shoot is held each year. Dinner will be available at the Club linited camping is available at the grounds with further camping less than 2km down the road at the showgrounds. Boorowa also has a newly built hotel which should help alleviate some of the accommodation difficulties of previous years. That being said. Please organise your accommodation early as rural holidaying and travel is becoming increasingly popular lately and reports from most areas in the region are showing hotels at capacity most weekends. A final shout out and thank you to our wonderful club members for all that they do. A special thanks to Garry Martin, Rex and Sandra Murphy and Geoffrey Mason, these four people, month after month set up for our competition days. They give up many hours each month running practice days and getting the grounds and clubhouse ready for the shoots, and then give up their Sundays to clean up after the shoots. A big thank you also to our newer club members who are also always willing to lend a hand. It is that sense of community and volunteering that singles out Boorowa as a wonderful community. If you would like to become part of our club community or are just interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting. Our next come and try day will be coming soon. Please like and watch our Facebook page to keep informed of the dates which are yet to be finalised. If you can't wait that long just come along on a Tuesday night to The Boorowa Gun Club 283 Ballyryan Road Boorowa we are open for practice for members and for visitors/beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm. All Ages and abilities 12 years and up, Photo ID is required.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/a5203c06-6ff6-4ddc-b25c-7cf6c5ea84b0.jpg/r0_17_360_220_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg