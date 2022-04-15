Not the desired result in season opener for Rovers

It wasn't the start to the league season the Boorowa Rovers were looking for as they went down to the Harden Hawks by 24-12 at Maclean oval last Saturday. Coming off a first-round bye, the Rovers looked a little bit rusty and should be better for the run. Both sides committed critical errors, but it was Harden who made the most use of the football crossing for five tries. There was still a lot to like about the Rovers who fielded a few new players. Once the new combinations start to gel, there is no doubt this team will be a force to be reckoned with. Harden led for most of the game but never got away from the Rovers at any stage despite the comfortable fulltime score. For Boorowa, their points come from Zac Patterson and Will Stanley who crossed for tries whilst Will kicked two goals. One of the highlights for Boorowa was the return of Matt Batt who picked up the three points in a man of the match performance. Ned Evans picked up from where he left off last year with a strong game to pick up two points whilst Jacob Prosser looked impressive picking up a point. Players player was Hamish Scott who was also impressive and will make an impact this year. It was great to see an injection of some fresh faces who made an impression and despite the loss first up, the rest of the season looks promising. In other games in the George Tooke Shield, Crookwell 28 were too good for UC Stars 10, whilst Binalong 24 had a hard-fought win over Boomanulla 12. Cootamundra had the bye with the North Canberra V Bungendore yet to be played. This weekend will see the general bye for easter before round three takes place on Saturday April 23. The games that weekend will be Binalong hosting Cootamundra, Bungendore play Harden at Bungendore, Cootamundra clash with North Canberra whilst the Rovers host Boomanulla at the Boorowa Showground. The day didn't start well for Boorowa as the Roverettes went down 26-0 against the Harden Hawkettes. It's evident the Hawkettes will be the competition front runners again and Roverettes coach Byron Campbell has plenty to think about how they can topple the Harden Juggernaut. The Roverettes were in the game for a long way only trailing the Hawkettes by 12-0 at halftime. However, they just couldn't breach the rock solid Hawkettes defence that continually repelled any attacking raid by Boorowa. The Hawkettes added three more tries in the second half to run out winners by 26-0. Boorowa tried hard all game with the pick of the players being Imogen Pye and Clair Flick who got three points each. Cherrae Smith and Grace Barker picked up two points each for their tireless work whilst Gen Carmody and Mackella Pye put in strong performances to gain one point each. The Roverettes won't play again until April 29 due to the Easter weekend and having the bye the following week. Round three will see UC Stars play Gunning, Binalong take on Crookwell, Bungendore clash with Harden whilst Cootamundra host North Canberra. It was great to see so many locals make the trip to Harden last weekend and although the results were a little disappointing, there is no doubt good times ahead for both teams. Have a great Easter and we will see you at the showground on Saturday, April 23.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/52a84ad1-8e7c-416c-86c9-572c04120a8d.jpg/r0_91_2048_1248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg