Brett Stanford travelled to Belmont Bowling Club last week for the Wheelchair Sports Australia state bowling competition. Games were played Monday to Thursday. Monday to Wednesday morning involved Pairs and Singles were played on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Brett finished the competition with one singles win. He had a similar result in his pairs competition. He was accompanies on his trip by carer Gay Osborne. Brett said after the events that he needed to practice regularly before next year's championships. He was proud to represent Boorowa on the State stage. Last weekend Boorowa Ex no 1 interclub competition team played a return game against Harden winning one rink, losing one with a draw in the other. Shane Foote's team continue their sparkling form. They have won all four matches in this competition. The overall result was a win the Boorowa by 11 shots. Weather permitting, social bowls Thursday 12.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/6ad0aeb4-c0f2-4b40-91bd-8494c12a20d8_rotated_270.jpg/r0_587_3024_2296_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Stanford attends State