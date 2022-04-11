Word in the Street: Policy over personalities

news, local-news,

I know I said I didn't want to touch on the Federal election for a while, but listening to Mark Latham on radio the other day, what he said is worth repeating. Now I once had little time for Mark Latham but my opinion has changed as I respect his reading of the political scene. Regarding the current run into the election, he is not enamoured by the political assassination that seems to be the norm at the moment. Mark would rather see the various parties putting up policy in preference to attacking the personalities of the leaders. Couldn't agree more. WITS Not wanting to press on talking about the election, we have talked about the deficit the incoming government faces. I would dearly love to see the term served by the government federally increased to four years. Elections cost money and some saving could be made when you think there are four elections each twelve years with the current three year terms, only three with a four year term ... a saving of one entire election cost each twelve years. WITS Now I defy you to justify why ex-prime ministers receive huge sums of money, in the realm of tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide for office space, travel, etc. I even defy these living ex-prime ministers, Keating, Howard, Turnbull, Abbott, Rudd and Gillard, to justify this exorbitant expenditure. If government seriously wants to cut down on expenditure, cut these perks right out of ex-prime minister's grasp. I firmly believe when a prime minister goes let him/her have their superannuation like all retiring politicians, but nothing more than a wave goodbye. WITS The 14th April saw two significant incidents etched into our minds. In 1865 US President Abraham Lincoln was shot in the head by John Wilkes Booth at Ford's Theatre in Washington. Lincoln died two days later. Move forward to 11.40pm on this day in 1912, think of an iceberg, and you know ... Titanic hit one on its maiden voyage. Titanic sank with the loss of more than 1500 lives. A very successful movie was made about the tragedy and who can forget the dulcet tones of Celine Dion singing that beautiful song, 'My Heart Will Go On'. WITS A man buys a lie detector robot that slaps people who lie. He decides to try it out at dinner saying to his son, "Son, where were you during school hours?" The son replied, "At school." The robot slapped the son. Son said, "OK! I was at my friends place watching a DVD." "Which one?" said Dad, to which the son replied, "Kung Fu Panda." The robot slapped the son again. The son quickly said, "OK! It was an erotic movie." Shocked, Dad said, "What? When I was your age I didn't even know what an erotic movie was." The robot slapped the dad. Mom came in laughing, "HAHAHAHA. He is your son after all!" The robot slapped the mom. WITS One little thing really irks me, the way interviewers speak over the person they are interviewing. Probably trying to stress a point, but when it comes to common courtesy, manners, what example is being presented to the viewers/listeners. Respect seems to be abating in our younger generation and what can be said about the example presented to them. What they see is what they learn.

