Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has hosted the 5th annual Cootamundra Summit held at the South West Slopes Fire Control Centre in Harden Murrumburrah. The event was well attended by representatives from the nine Local Government Areas of the Cootamundra electorate - Narrandera, Coolamon, Bland, Weddin, Cowra, Cootamundra-Gundagai, Hilltops, Junee and Temora. "The summit is a great opportunity to catch up with local Mayors and General Managers to discuss various issues, get real-time project updates and hear about any areas of common concern," Ms Cooke said. "Coming together in this format means that I can take each issue forward and better advocate for our collective of small communities, something we have done on a regular basis since early on in my first-term as the local Member." Joining the summit virtually on the day were several of Ms Cooke's Ministerial colleagues, including Premier Dominic Perrottet; Hon Rob Stokes, Minister for Infrastructure, Minister for Cities and the Minister for Active Transport; Sarah Mitchell, Minister for Education and Early Learning; Bronnie Taylor, Minister for Regional Health, Minister for Mental Health, Minister for Women, and; Dugald Saunders, Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Western New South Wales.

Steph Cooke hosts 5th Cootamundra Summit