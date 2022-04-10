Boorowa hosts United Hospital Auxiliary regional forum

news, local-news,

Members from all areas of the Murrumbidgee Health Area travelled to Boorowa on Thursday, April 7 to attend the Regional Forum of United Hospital Auxiliaries at the Boorowa EX services Club. At 9.30 the registration began and morning tea was served. Secretary Jenny Carter introduced Aunty Donna Morgan who welcomed the guests and gave a short summary of her family history. Mary Corcoran then played the National Anthem. Our regional representative Liane Preinbergs introduced our new incoming State President Tracy Wilkinson from Orange. Tracy thanked the volunteers who work tirelessly for their hospitals where 100% of money raised is given straight to the hospital. Ms Wilkinson spoke of the difficulties the organisation - as well as many others - have faced in the past two years with the combined effected of COVID-19, flooding and fire impacting regions. Despite that, State-wide these incredible organisations have raised $5million to bring needed equipment into their local health services - meaning a huge thank you is due to all those who have contributed whether with donations or by supporting a street stall. Tracy also pointed out that with ageing members new technology could be something to look into. Younger members could be very useful for this. Jenny Carter introduced guest speaker Angus Mitchell, president of Boorowa Business Chamber. Angus spoke of his most interesting life from leaving Scotland at 10 years old to his retirement in Boorowa with plenty of fun and laughs along the way. The raffle was then drawn and a lucky representative from Tumut was very happy with her prize. Luncheon was then served and the Regional Reports for the year were read out. These reports were most interesting to hear as there is so many different ways which help to fund raise. Vice President Kaye Doemling read the report for Boorowa. Five events happened in the Year. The Mother's Day Stall, the Melbourne Cup Day, the Christmas Raffle, the new Community Calendar and the Pop up tea room at the Boorowa Show .Special thanks for all the help from the Bendigo Bank, Boorowa IGA and the community of Boorowa. With your help we have raised $12,000 for the year.

Boorowa hosts United Hospital Auxiliary regional forum