Scrum machine gives Goldies title hopes a push

Preparation for the 2022 season picked up pace recently when the Boorowa Goldies were the recipients of a healthy donation - a brand new Enforcer Pro Simulator scrum machine. The donation was made by Dave Rothwell, who is the Director of the Winton Property Group. Goldies president Jason Stuart said the scrum machine is a world-class piece of gear, used by leading rugby teams across the globe. Matthew Corkhill of Corkhill's Engineering in Boorowa arranged the donation. Matty is a Goldies Old Boy and maintains strong links to the club. "Matty regularly attends training with the Goldies, showing the boys and the brand new women's team the fine art of scrummaging," Stuart said. "The donation of the new machine has come at a perfect time also, with the debut of our women's 10s team this season. "The Boorowa Goldies can't thank David Rothwell enough for the very generous donation. "The Goldies Mens and Womens will make use of it weekly, and it will be a strong force in the Goldies making a charge towards the grand final," Stuart said. The Goldies start their season this Saturday due to their round two match clashing with the Boorowa Picnic Races on April 30. West Wyalong agreed to play the game this weekend but only if it was held at West Wyalong, a move that hasn't worried coach Andrew Corcoran. "We've got a pretty strong team so we're excited about playing," Corcoran said. The Goldilocks take on the Redbacks at 2.15pm and the Goldies face the West Wyalong Weevils from 3.15pm. The Goldies draw then returns to normal with the scheduled round one match to be played n April 23 against Grenfell at Grenfell. The Goldies then have the week off on April 30 before hitting the paddock again on May 7, again away to Young. The remainder of the draw is: Round 4, May 14. At home to Condobolin. Round 5, May 21. Away to Temora. Round 6, May 28. At home to Harden. Round 7, June 4. Away to Cootamundra. Round 8, June 18. At home to Grenfell. Round 9, June 25. Away to West Wyalong. Round 10, July 2. At home to Young. Round 11, July 9. Away to Condobolin. Round 12, July 16. At home to Temora. Round 13, July 23. Away to Harden. Round 14, July 20. At home to Cootamundra.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/7422832c-87b0-4594-a9a6-6ec051f672c8.jpg/r10_433_4614_3034_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg