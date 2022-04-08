news, local-news, Goulburn, budget, Southern Highlands, Penny Ackery, Angus Taylor

Hume MP Angus Taylor has rejected suggestions last week's federal budget is aimed solely at securing the Coalition's re-election. Mr Taylor, who holds the seat by a 13 per cent margin, says many of the investments are long-term but cost of living pressures can't be ignored. "The pain people are feeling at the bowser is incredibly real so a targeted and temporary reduction in the fuel excise, particularly in a region where we drive more than most people, a 22 cent reduction is important to help people make ends meet," he said. "We're coming out a pandemic and two years that have been as dramatic for Australians as anything since the Second World War and so we have to be aware of the challenges that's creating." He was referring to a halving of the fuel excise to 22c for six months, which was expected to save a family with two cars $700 over the period. Mr Taylor said up to 40,000 people in Hume would benefit from the $250 one-off payments to pensioners, job seekers, concession cardholders, veterans, carers and some self-funded retirees. Up to 71,000 would also see relief through tax offsets. He and the government have denied the gains would be wiped out by inflationary and interest rate pressures. Mr Taylor said it was incorrect to say wages weren't rising and argued people were receiving more either through promotion or moving to higher-end jobs. In addition, worker shortages were fuelling higher pays. In the regions, people have complained about rising rents due to the 'tree-changer' drift. The MP maintained the Home Guarantee Scheme, which doubled the number of places to 50,000, would ease affordability pressures. Independent candidate for Hume, Penny Ackery has taken a swipe at Mr Taylor, saying it was "too little too late" after nine years as member. Mr Taylor hit back saying the "$3.5 billion" in infrastructure investment across Hume was at an "unprecedented level" and the government was "getting things done." Money is also allocated to passing lanes on the main southern rail line to resolve conflicts between passenger and freight train movements. There is no funding for high-speed-rail between Sydney and Canberra. Mr Taylor said the federal government was awaiting the state's feasibility study but stood ready to support rail projects "where they made sense."

