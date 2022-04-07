news, local-news, nurses, midwives, wendy tuckerman, labor, liberal, dominic perrottet, hospital

Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman says she'll advocate for an agreement between the NSW Government and healthcare workers while admitting she understands their frustration. NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) branch members walked off the job for 24 hours from 7am last Thursday, March 31 the second strike in just six weeks, over what the union says is a failure by the NSW Government to address nurse to patient ratios. The Goulburn MP was in Sydney to sit in Parliament when the nurses took industrial actin but said she was hearing the concerns of healthcare workers after two difficult years. "I recognise our entire health workforce has worked tirelessly during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other frontline workers," she told Australian Community Media. "I recognise this and am thankful for this committed workforce. "I understand the protesters out the front of my Goulburn electorate office were disappointed that I was unable to hear their concerns directly. "However, it is a parliament sitting week and a legal requirement for me to be in attendance in Sydney." Mrs Tuckerman, who was made Local Government Minister in December 2021 by new Premier Dominic Perrottet, promised to push for a 'strong' response from government which she said was engaged in talks with the NSWNMA. "I, and the NSW Government and NSW Health, remain committed to reaching a resolution in the best interests of patients, communities and all our healthcare workers," she said. "I will continue to advocate for a strong response from the NSW Government." Despite being a state issue, Federal Labor candidate for Hume Greg Baines was present at a nurses rally in Goulburn and said the ALP would apply pressure to state governments around the country if elected. "I 110 per cent support your claim for ratios," Mr Baines said.

Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and federal Labor candidate Greg Baines respond to nurses and midwives strike as tensions rise Dominic Unwin