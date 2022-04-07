Roverettes start their season with a win

The 2022 George Tooke Shield got underway last weekend for most teams with the Rovers enjoying a first round bye before kicking off their season this Saturday, April 9 with a game against old foes Harden Hawks in Harden from 3pm. The Byron Campbell coached Roverettes started their season last Saturday with a comprehensive 11 tries to nil 58-0 win over the Gunning Rooettes at the Boorowa Showground The draw for both the men's and ladies league tag 2022 competitions see nine teams vie for the George Tooke Shield in both competitions. Joining Boorowa in their quest for the title in 2022 will be Binalong Brahmans, Boomanulla Raiders, Bungendore Tigers, Cootamundra Bulldogs, Crookwell Green Devils, Harden Hawks, North Canberra Bears and UC Stars. Last week's matches in the men's competition saw wins to North Canberra Bears over Binalong Brahmans 26-16, Cootamundra Bulldogs over Boomanulla Raiders 26-16 and Bungendore Tigers 26-0 over the Crookwell Green Devils. The Rovers first round opponents Harden recorded a 26-12 win over UC Stars. In League Tag round one winners were North Canberra Bears 44-0 over the Binalong Brahmans and Bungendore Tigers 16-0 over Crookwell She Devils. Harden Hawkettes were as equally impressive as the Rovettes, recording a 44-0 win over UC Stars. The Cootamundra Bulldogs had a first round bye. Rovers fans will have their first chance to see their side in action at home in round three on April 23 against the Boomanulla Raiders from 2.30pm. The Roverettes will have the bye on this day. The rest of the season draw for the Rovers and Roverettes is: Round 4 - Boorowa vs Binalong Brahmans from 8.10pm on Friday, April 29 at the Boorowa Showground. The Roverettes kick off at 7pm. Round 5 - Boorowa vs Cootamundra Bulldogs at 2.30pm on Saturday, May 7 at Les Boyd Oval, Fisher Park in Cootamundra. The Rovettes are in action from 12 noon. Round 6 - Boorowa vs Crookwell Green Devils at 2.30pm on Saturday, May 21 at the Boorowa Showground. The Rovettes kick off against the She Devils at 1.15pm. Round 7 - Boorowa vs Bungendore Tigers at 2.30pm at Mick Sherd Oval in Bungendore. The Roverettes are in action from 1.15pm. Round 8 - Boorowa vs North Canberra Bears at the Boorowa Showground on June 4 from 2.30pm. 1.15pm is kick off time for the Roverettes. Round 9 - Boorowa vs UC Stars on June 18 at 2.30pm at Raiders Belconnen. The Roverettes kick off at 12 noon. Round 10 - Boorowa vs Binalong Brahmans at the Binalong Recreation Oval on Saturday, June 25 from 2.15pm. Play starts for the Roverettes at 1pm. Round 11 - Boorowa vs Harden Hawks at the Boorowa Showground on Saturday, July 2 from 2.30pm. The Roverettes are home to the Hawkettes from 1.15pm. Round 12 - Bye for the Rovers while the Roverettes travel to Gunning to take on the Gunning Rooettes at 12.30pm. Round 13 - Boorowa vs Cootamundra Bulldogs at 2.30pm on Saturday, July 23 at the Boorowa Showground. League Tag action kicks off at 1.15pm. Round 14 - Boorowa vs North Canberra Bears at Kaleen Oval on Saturday, July 30 from 2.30pm. The ladies are in action from 1.15pm. Round 15 - Boorowa vs Crookwell Green Devils on Sunday, August 15 at the Crookwell Memorial Oval from 2.30pm. League Tag kick off is 1.20pm. The elimination finals will be held the following week, Saturday, August 13 followed by the semi finals on Saturday, August 20, the preliminary final on Saturday, August 27 and the grand final on Saturday, September 3.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/08d9d72f-2630-4517-85af-bab3004d6590.jpg/r8_105_2045_1256_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg