Word in the street: Boorowa's in for a treat

news, local-news,

Boorowa is in for a treat prior to and over the Easter period. From this Saturday April 9 we will see carriages and their drivers converging on Boorowa for the NSW Carriage Driving Championships. The carriage driving enthusiasts will converge at the Showground Saturday with events starting on the Sunday, continuing through to Wednesday April 20. I have been informed the program has something happening daily, but the days of intense competition will be over the Easter weekend, Friday April 15 to Monday April 18. A chance to get up there and see the best of the best carriage drivers doing what they do best. Throw an eye over some beautiful carriages and equally impressive horses. See elsewhere in today's edition for more information. WITS What a great time for a party right here in Boorowa, with Boorowa Business Chamber and Hilltops Council staging a multi-cultural street party on Thursday April 14. Running 4.30 to 9.00pm, the streets will be a hive of activity, shops will be open and entertainment will abound. All sounds fantastic, just hope we have a fantastic night weather wise and a heap of people get involved and enjoy it. WITS We all have a right to protest in this, a free country, but do we have the right to let our protest, our demonstration, impede on the lives of others. To see these protesters bring cities to a standstill, bring temporary closure to our ports, halt our trains and generally disrupt people going about their everyday lives has always worried me, leaving me thinking this style of protest is selfish and absolutely abhorrent. What a positive step, at last, with the State Government passing new laws that will mean blocking our major roads or disrupting ports in NSW will face two years in gaol and $22,000 fines. One step in the right direction, now a second step. Protesters dumping rubbish like we saw outside the PM's residence the other day, or as has happened a few years back, dumping a truck load of manure outside Parliament House. Surely this is littering and who pays for the cleanup - the tax payer. Fine these illegal dumpers for littering and charge them for the cleanup. Got a grievance, protest by all means, but do it in a smart way that is not going to turn public sentiment against your particular cause. WITS I'd prefer to not mention the upcoming elections, but regrettably, I suppose it is expected I make a comment or two. I have mentioned we have a huge debt brought on us by the pandemic stimulation packages introduced to help us through the crisis. I want to see our political parties taking steps to reduce this debt, but here we go ... promises! Promises! Promises! In the current situation it is nice to see money splashed around, when we can afford it. Money has to come from somewhere, much of which comes in the form of taxes. Tax income depends on a strong economy and low unemployment. Make the promises but tell us where the money is coming from. In an interview last week, Anthony Albanese was asked three or four times was he going to raise taxes in order to fund his promised expenditure. Not once did Albanese respond with a definitive answer, preferring to dodge the answer. It's a worry. Plenty of time to sort out your thought regarding voting, for now, enjoy Easter instead - HAPPY EASTER!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/62abbd74-75e4-42ff-9836-0621b1fd2f5b.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg