Six girls from Boorowa Gymnastic Club were among more than 240 girls who attended a Western Region competition held at Orange last Saturday. The girls competed on four apparatus and all achieved excellent results in their respective levels. Claire Corkhill competed at Level 3 and achieved creditable scores of three gold and one bronze. The club's Level 2 competitors were Bonnie Bromham, Ivy Corkhill and Finlay Shore. Ivy achieved bronze on all four apparatus. Finlay scored a gold, two silver and a bronze. Bonny achieved three gold and a fourth place. Level 1 had the most competitors with more than 80 girls in this session. Kayla Apps and Milly Dymock were the club's two competitors in this division. Kayla scored consistent silvers on all four apparatus. Milly's well executed routines gained her four golds and she was one of only three girls in this large group to achieve this ranking of gold on all four apparatus.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/feefe897-9d67-41b7-9d7f-d86c84ea6683_rotated_270.jpg/r0_214_3024_1923_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Gymnasts take gold