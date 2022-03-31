Boorowa girls help Woodbridge take out grand finals

Boorowa's Abbie Grant was named most valuable player on the ground in Woodbridge under 19 side's comprehensive 54-6 defeat of Castlereagh in the Western Women's Rugby League grand final at Bathurst on Sunday. Woodbridge took out two of the grand finals decided on the day with the club's under 17 side defeating Orange Vipers 32-26. The Woodbridge Open side went down narrowly to Panorama Plartypi 18-10. The under 19's saw Abbie Grant and Clare Flick play another successful game for Woodbridge. Following a slow start the under 17's went on to finish the first half eight points ahead. The second half saw the teams scoring try for try and with just four minutes to go Orange tried to mount a comeback, but it was too late the score finishing Woodbridge 32 to Orange 26 in a very entertaining Grand Final. During the season the under 17s team has featured local Boorowa talent of Shania McKinnon and Stephanie Piper, with Eliza Taylor and Isabella Piper backing up from the under 15s each week. Eliza's efforts were recognised by her winning the under 15 Best and Fairest for the season. Kirsten Piper was fortunate enough to play in the under 13s, but they unfortunately were knocked out of finals contention in a well fought battle the previous week. If your child would like to play rugby league or league tag please register through the link on the Boorowa Junior Rugby League Facebook page, training has commenced for some teams, don't let your child miss out. Despite the loss in the open grade grand final it was still a successful day for the Woodbridge Club. "It was a good day for the entire club, everyone from the small towns with the 17s and 19s winning," Woodbridge president Andrew Pull said. "The 17s was a real good game of footy, really close, both games played well. We probably just had a little bit too much class in that one. "It was a good day for the entire club, everyone from the small towns with the 17s and 19s winning," Woodbridge president Andrew Pull said. "The 17s was a real good game of footy, really close, both games played well. We probably just had a little bit too much class in that one. "And the 19s, the score was big, but Castlereagh had to travel a long way, some of their players coming from Cobar to Bathurst to play. "A lot of those girls have been winning grand finals every year for Woodbridge. "In first grade it was disappointing that it started raining as the girls ran on to the field. A dry track would have been nice. "It was a brutal game of football. Players from both sides know they were in a game, they'll be stiff and sore today. "There were some of the biggest hits I've seen with one on one tackles and a real grand final atmosphere," Pull said. Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw was equally impressive with the defence. "It was a grinding grand final. Defensively we were outstanding. That's what won us the game. We turned over the ball early and that had them planted on our try line for five to eight minutes, but we defended it well," Grimshaw said. "Then we attacked well because our confidence was up from that defensive effort. We were able to use the ball a bit, and that was defending like that does." "There were great individual efforts but what they're most proud of is what they've done for the club. It's something that their kids can look back on when they see the photo of the first team that won it." Pull said the slow conditions helped deliver a brand of football that was physical and entertaining for everyone watching on. "I think it was still a really good spectacle. The weather added to it in that it delivered some massive collisions," he said. When it's wet like that the ball can be a cake of soap and both sides were probably guilty of a couple of mistakes, but I put it down to the physicality. That made a few less mistakes than us and they deserve the win." After Panorama survived the early Woodbridge onslaught they were able to open the scoring 10 minutes before half-time through captain Zarlia Griffiths, who converted her own try. A Platypi error from the kick-off allowed Woodbridge's Shae Annis-Brown to get the score back to 6-4 but the hosts struck a blow before half-time when Claudia McLaren weaved through several defenders to score. Sarah Colman's conversion gave Panorama at 12-4 lead at the break. Demi Chapman scored four minutes into the new half and Colman kicked a penalty goal with 15 minutes remaining to put the hosts on the brink of glory. Annis-Brown gave the visitors a glimmer of hope with her second try of the day with 11 minutes to go but the Panorama defence stepped up. Jacinta Windsor was named the grand final's most valuable player and McLaren was named the season's best and fairest. Panorama Platypi 18 (Zarlia Griffiths, Claudia McLaren, Demi Chapman tries; Sarah Colman, Griffiths conversions; Colman penalty goal) defeated Woodbridge 10 (Shae Annis-Brown 2 tries; Molly Hoswell conversion). In the Under 13s Panorama Platypi 24 defeated Orange Vipers 14. Most valuable player Jamie Powley (Platypi), Season best and fairest Freya Hodges (Platypi). In the under 15s Orange Vipers 32 defeated Wiradjuri Goannas 10. Most valuable player Freya Bryant (Vipers). Season best and fairest Eliza Taylor (Woodbridge) and Maddison Godfrey (Midwest Brumbies). In the under 17s: Woodbridge 32 defeated Orange Vipers 26. Most valuable player Jorja Simpson (Woodbridge). Season best and fairest Jasmine Lane (Midwest Brumbies). In the under 19s: Woodbridge 54 defeated Castlereagh 6. Most valuable player Abbie Grant (Woodbridge). Season best and fairest Rebecca Prestwidge.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/0358176d-7cde-414f-a038-26ae937990f7_rotated_270.jpeg/r67_188_397_374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Boorowa girls help Woodbridge take out grand finals