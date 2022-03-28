During Sunday's second round of the Autumn club challenge Boorowa No 1 team defeated Harden Bowling Club by one shot. The result was in the balance until the last bowl of the last team to finish. This was the exact same situation as the previous week. With the totals at 51 all Shane Foote had the last bowl to determine the result of the match. He took some time over the head to select his shot and then with the two teams watching he drew the shot, giving Boorowa the win by the barest of margins, one shot. On the other two rinks there were two draws with the matches finishing 21 all and 17 all and on Shane's rink was 17-16. The no 2 team played a local derby against The Boorowa Rec Club. Ex Services won on all three rinks, the final overall score being 74-53. Maureen Westbury and her team once again performed well winning 32-17. It must have been the ride to the game in a new car. Thanks to Bill Buckingham for expertly burning the after game snags. At last Thursday's social bowls Leo Sorgsepp won the trophy by scoring 27 points. He was closely followed by Maureen on 26 and on only his second game of bowls Alan Sargent ran a close third on 26 points. Social bowls on again Thursday at 12-30 pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/h7umxyWtWxU5gfWLBGy7Uf/0a922765-b0c7-41ba-9798-bbdfd5e5863f.jpg/r0_1700_3706_3794_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

One shot win to Boorowa team over Harden