Word in the street: We're in for a "bun fight"

You can already see we are in for one hell of a bun fight leading up to the Federal Elections. One feels it is almost reaching a state of becoming more physical as barbs are thrown back and forth aimed at a political 'kill'. I have often stated our system of government is not the best. A chap on talk back recently criticized all parties about being keen to spend, using the analogy you can't take five gallons out of a four gallon bucket, putting the point well. Political parties are more focused on reselection than running the country. I could never understand why political parties have right and left factions. Surely they should, as a party, concentrate on what is best without trying to seek a balance of power within the one party. Politics, we're going to be over it by May, with punch and counter punch being parried. The mean girls accusations will come up as will other scurrilous and trivial accusations. It's enough to drive one to drink, then again, turn off all media would help. Enjoy it if you want, turn it off if that's your will. WITS The Hilltops Phoenix publish a column each week 'from Hilltops Council'. The column is written by a current Councillor and is usually an informative read, providing some insight into our representatives. Last week's column was written by Councillor Joanne Mackay, and I will say she did a top job. Joanne wrote about communication and in it she mentioned a piece about use of social media she had found in her studies. The effect of social media is often a hot topic on air, but Joanne's finding is quite alarming, suggesting people who spend more time on social media than communicating face to face were usually more depressed, negative and less social. Talking with some friends the other day, we spoke along similar lines, noting the power of face to face communication was on the decline, with people losing the ability to read deeper meaning into what is being said. We gain so much from facial and hand communication, intonation in the spoken word is unclear in what people read off screen or paper. Joanne's article was very good and finished on a note that is a reminder to all levels of government or authority, including families: 'Good communication is the bridge between confusion and clarity.' WITS Communication can come in all shapes and forms. A mom visits her son and his female flat mate for dinner. During the visit, mom couldn't help but notice how pretty her son's flat mate was and wondered if a serious relationship might grow. She could see they were acting pretty close. The son, reading his mother's thoughts, assured her they were just flat mates, good friends. A week later, his flat mate came to him saying, "Ever since your mother came to dinner, I've been unable to find the silver plate. You don't suppose your mother took it?" He said, "I doubt it, but I'll email her just to be sure." The email read, "After your visit the silver plate has been missing. I'm not saying you took it, but since you were here for dinner, it's been missing. Love, your son." The son received an email back, "I'm not saying you do sleep with your flat mate, or don't, but the fact remains that if she were sleeping in her own bed, she would have found the silver plate under her pillow. Love, Mom."

