The Bush Fire Danger Period will end after today, March 31 and fire permits will no longer be required across the South West Slopes Zone which includes Boorowa as part of the Hilltops Council area and Cootamundra Gundagai Regional Council areas. Residents will be able to conduct burning activities from Friday, April 1 without applying for a fire permit, but will still need to give 24 hours' notice to local fire authorities and neighbours. "Although fire permits will not be required from the 1st of April, property owners must still exercise caution and follow guidelines regarding the use of fire," said RFS Superintendent, District Manager Andrew Dillon. Landowners must notify neighbours and their local fire authority at least 24 hours before burning, as well as taking appropriate action to ensure containment and control of fire so it doesn't escape and cause damage. "Even though the weather is cooling down, conditions are dry and there is still the potential for fires to threaten life, property and the environment. Penalties apply for failing to notify neighbours that you are lighting a fire and for allowing fires to escape" said Superintendent Dillon. Landowners are encouraged to check weather conditions, delay the burn if concerning winds are forecast, create proper fire breaks, have adequate water resources and firefighting equipment on hand, supervise the fire at all times.

Danger period ends today