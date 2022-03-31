Locals make the "experience", guests at Rotary "soapbox" told

news, local-news,

Boorowa Rotary hosted "Soapboxer," Alison Mead, who is a representative from Destination NSW, last Wednesday night at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club. Alison spoke concisely, but eloquently, about tourism in the Southern Tablelands region and how tourism can boost the economy of Boorowa and Hilltops area. Alison is responsible for promoting and advising the Southern Tablelands region on becoming tourism friendly. With the events of the past two years, travellers are choosing to travel within Australia and if an area markets itself appropriately and widely, then the economy of an area stands to do very well. People and every business in the area is relevant for a great tourism experience. Indeed Alison indicated "locals" make the experience. While tourism is often viewed as people coming for a particular facet in a community, Alison reminded the people present, that any business is a tourism business. This includes "agri" businesses, cultural and artistic experiences, health related events, as well as sights to see. With Boorowa and Hilltops located strategically to Canberra and Sydney as well as regional cities, the area is "ripe" for tourists. Alison made key points regarding tourism in our area. She indicated that people want and need, tourism centres that are pet friendly and provide a wifi connection. Australian tourists are looking for a connection to nature particularly if they are from cities. She referenced "farm stays," seeing working animals, sleeping at farms, people using old houses, sheds, and cottages such as shearer's quarters, all of which have been renovated or redesigned, as places of accommodation. This provides a connection to the past and a connection with nature. While setting up a business requires people to jump through hoops, it's worthwhile when one considers that the boost to local income can be enormous. Tourism increases employment and profit for all areas particularly if the visitors have a worthwhile experience and spread the word about an area. Rotarians present indicated that Rotary has a number of plans for increasing amenity and consequently tourism, in the area. Alison emphasised there needs to be consistency in advertising for tourism to be successful. Advertising should be accurate and clear. However, while Rotary was disappointed with numbers attending, a key message was that a friendly town, friendly service, friendly words and smiles will enhance a town's reputation

Locals make the "experience", guests at Rotary "soapbox" told