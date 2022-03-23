Ride for a special cause

news, local-news,

The first ever local Black Dog Ride One Dayer was held in the district on Sunday, March 20 with 75 riders coming together to support the cause. The riders left Young in the morning on a 186km round trip that passed through a number of towns including Boorowa. Organiser and coordinator Tex Quigg was amazed at all of the support that he received from local businesses as well as the community as a whole. "I would like to thank everyone that come along to young's first Black Dog Ride One Dayer," he said. "At the end of the day we had 75 registered riders and 18 pillion riders. What an outstanding roll up for our first 1Dayer. "Just on a rough count on cash with raffles and ride registration merchandise in cash we made $3229.35, then we have online sales and registration to go on top. "So wow what can I say my hat goes off to each and everyone of you." Tex really wanted to thank everyone who helped out making the ride a success. "I would like to thank our sponsors for the day, South West Fuel, Burson Auto Parts, Town Hall Newsagency, South West Tractors, Bunnings Warehouse Young, Geoff's Auto Electrics, Brett Hardy Mechanical Repairs Young, Skie Pope at Sheds and Concrete Young, Steve Penrose of Penrose Motors of Boorowa, Young Guns and Ammunition, Neville Holman Wall and Floor Tiling, Paula Geddes of In-a-Pickle, Bobby Tye The Health Studio in Young, Super Cheap Auto, Repco in Cowra, Boorowa Hotel, Great Eastern Hotel. "And the people that donated as well. Thanks so much to you all an outstanding community my hat goes off to you all." Tex wanted to thank all of his lead, tail end bikes and corner marshalls as well as the support vehicle crew that only needed to load up one bike with a flat tyre. He also thanked his wife Debbie for all of her help and support. "I need to mention Darren Holland," Tex said. " You my brother are outstanding. "When I contacted you six weeks ago to talk about how and what to do you said, 'you're nuts' but you stood by me, supported me, helped me with paper work and phone calls. Thank you. "Thank you so much to everyone. From the bottom of my heart thank you so much."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/be3bc52c-a102-42e9-88db-6e0931af70d6.jpg/r0_109_2048_1266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg