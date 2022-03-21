news, local-news,

Rabobank's Goulburn team recently hosted a knowledge sharing event at the Grassy Creek Merino's Sale Complex, Boorowa. Some of the districts leading sheep producers, Michael Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merinos, and Tony Flanery, Goorama, joined a panel with Rabobank's senior animal protein analyst, Angus Gidley-Baird to discuss sheep profitability, the challenges and opportunities. The luncheon event, attended by approximately 50 guests, provided an opportunity to experience the RaboTruck, a multipurpose vehicle designed for sharing knowledge and building networks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/bfb55c95-0571-4f0a-b0b5-d7712651b2ec.jpg/r0_173_4032_2451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Leading sheep producers attend Rabobank event at Boorowa