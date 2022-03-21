Leading sheep producers attend Rabobank event at Boorowa

Rabobank's Goulburn team recently hosted a knowledge sharing event at the Grassy Creek Merino's Sale Complex, Boorowa. Some of the districts leading sheep producers, Michael Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merinos, and Tony Flanery, Goorama, joined a panel with Rabobank's senior animal protein analyst, Angus Gidley-Baird to discuss sheep profitability, the challenges and opportunities. The luncheon event, attended by approximately 50 guests, provided an opportunity to experience the RaboTruck, a multipurpose vehicle designed for sharing knowledge and building networks.
Rabobank's Goulburn team recently hosted a knowledge sharing event at the Grassy Creek Merino's Sale Complex, Boorowa.
Some of the districts leading sheep producers, Michael Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merinos, and Tony Flanery, Goorama, joined a panel with Rabobank's senior animal protein analyst, Angus Gidley-Baird to discuss sheep profitability, the challenges and opportunities.
The luncheon event, attended by approximately 50 guests, provided an opportunity to experience the RaboTruck, a multipurpose vehicle designed for sharing knowledge and building networks.