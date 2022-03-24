news, local-news,

Last Tuesday I did my last, permanent, session of Through the Streets of Boorowa on 2LF. Starting in May of 2003, I have had a long, but enjoyable, stint informing the listeners as to what is on in Boorowa. Time has come to pull down the curtain, but I needed a good replacement and have that in Angus Mitchell. Angus will do his first segment on Tuesday March 29, live to air at 7.20am. Angus will need to know what is on and we have talked about my sources, but he needs your support too. Information can be forwarded to him on 0412 223 702 or Email angusbt5@bigpond.com. Notices can also be dropped into Brae Neuk in Marsden Street. Like myself, Angus will have a deadline of early Monday evening. You haven't quite got rid of me, as I'm happy to fill in for Angus if his time is required elsewhere. I'll keep writing this column for a while. All that is left to ask is for you to keep Angus and myself informed. WITS We have just acknowledged the 90th year of arguably Australia's most iconic landmark, the Sydney Harbour Bridge with the occasion celebrated with much fanfare last weekend. Another iconic landmark is the Eiffel Tower which was officially opened in Paris on this day in 1889. The Eiffel Tower was built for the Exposition Universelle and at 300m retained the record for tallest man made structure for 41 years. As a youngster I was amazed by the height of the Empire State Building. It seemed enormous at 381m, and was the highest structure from 1931 to 1971. Today, head for Dubai and take in Burj Khalifa which stands at 828m. When we run out of land, there's only on way to go ... up. WITS I've been asked to put in a plug for the Men's Den. A great little haven for all those males keen to get together, have a chat over a cuppa and, like it says on TV, make things, grow things. If you're sitting around with not much to do, think about a little drive, or walk, and check out the Men's Den in the Showground precinct. Operates Wednesday and Thursday, 9am to 12 noon. WITS I don't know how to push the 'Go Button', but we need to get people involved in our community organizations. New people are moving into Boorowa and we have a whole lot of younger residents in the 30 to 50 bracket who could maybe find ways to help. The Historic Society has an appeal out for new volunteers, and I read, you don't need a deep knowledge of Boorowa's history. The RSL Sub Branch is looking for new members and military service is not an essential criteria for your involvement. There is a long list of organizations in this community that has one common feature - there members are getting older. Lions, Rotary, Hospital Auxiliary, CWA, Show Society, etc, the list goes on. A new face getting involved in our community organizations is always welcome, not only welcome, but a vital cog in the future of this great town and district. WITS You asked for a joke. Try this one. A police officer called the station, "I have an interesting case here, an old lady shot her husband for stepping on the floor she just mopped." "Have you arrested the Woman?" came the reply. "Not yet, the floors still wet!" Have you really been missing the jokes?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/9d51f28f-61a1-4c7b-9f3b-cc34806b4663.jpg/r0_184_480_455_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg