Boorowa celebrates International Women's Day

Boorowa again held a fantastic International Women's Day celebration on March 13, with attendees coming from across the region to take part. This year's theme was "Unbreakable" and those who took part in the day were treated to talks from Jorja O'Brien, Holly Franklin, Margaret Roles and Peg Merriman. The organiser for the 2022 event, Annelise Halls said the turnout for the day had been great to see given the impacts COVID had played on the previous two year's events. "We had about 55 women turn up this year and they all said the day was really amazing," she said. "We had people from Grenfell, Cootamundra and Cowra, a wide variety of ladies that came over for the day. "So it was great to see the community come out for it." She said the day had been very exciting and educational for those listening to the speakers. "Jorja O'Brien was the Country to Canberra Leadership Competition winner for 2021 and used to live in Boorowa, she now lives in Young but is still going to Hennessy Catholic College," she said. "She's going really well and is potentially going to be a leader in Australia when she is older, which is really awesome. "Holly Franklin, the 'Boudoir Queen' she does a lot of photography empowering women and making them feel important, she has an amazing story herself and hasn't had an easy life. "We would have had Samantha-Jane Longmore from "ohhbulldust" but unfortunately she couldn't make it. "But we did have filling in our own Hilltops Mayor Margaret Roles, it was really nice to have her get up and speak. "She's met Samantha in person before and spoke a little bit about her story, but also how she got into politics and being a history teacher which was really nice to hear. "Then we had our own Peg Merriman, she's 96-years-old and she told us her perspective of life on the land and what it was like growing up, her life experiences and a bit about her family." Ms Halls said there had also been opportunities for the crowd to get involved themselves on the day. "After lunch, we had a fashion parade by Kerrie Dansey, which was very fun and got the crowd interacting," she said. "We also ran a Kahoot game, organised by us girls at the club, all the questions were about international women's day and we had a really fun time with the crowd. "Then Cathy Kerr, our women's health nurse, came over. She covers the whole Murrumbidgee region and spoke on women's health, mental health and the checks we should be doing." She said the feedback on the day had been very positive. "They all said they can't wait for next year, but with a bit more advertising, so hopefully next year I can organise that a bit better," she said. "COVID made it really hard trying to arrange speakers, they didn't know if they could do it until a few weeks before, so it does make it hard. "But we will be trying to go bigger and better next year, that's what I will be doing next month getting it all organised for next year."

