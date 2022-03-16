Applications open for council assistance programs

news, local-news,

Hilltops Council is calling for applications from community organisations who are seeking financial assistance or sponsorship from Council for the period to June 30, 2022. Applications received in October 2021 for round one of this program, which was delayed due to the Local Government Elections, will automatically be accepted into this round, however new applications are also welcomed. Hilltops Mayor Margaret Roles said the programs were designed to support the groups building the Hilltops region. "The Hilltops Council Financial Assistance and Sponsorship Programs recognise the important contribution that community groups and organisations play in the development of our community," she said. "The programs acknowledges the groups that assist in building the social capital of our Hilltops." The Financial Assistance Program is split into two funds and aimed at community and sporting groups. Fund 1 - Small Scale Infrastructure Fund To assist organisations to provide infrastructure for their community/sporting group. Council will fund up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the cost of the infrastructure, to an upper limit of $5000. Fund 2 - General Fund for Community Financial Assistance This fund is designed to assist community groups and organisations to undertake special programs or events. Council will fund a maximum of up to 50 per cent of the cost of the event or program. While the Sponsorship Program is aimed at local not-for-profit groups and individuals. Sponsorships will be considered for not-for-profit groups, organisations or individuals seeking to organise an event/activity within the Hilltops Local Government Area that has demonstrable benefit to the community. All applications and supporting information must be submitted to Council on the prescribed forms which are available on Council's website https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/services/hilltops-financial-assistance-and-sponsorship programs/ and at Council offices by 12pm on Friday, April 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32nDEPLEQpWEmHZHgQ2Fu9j/feaae202-0ba0-4217-a069-58becc71949c.jpg/r17_0_320_171_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg