The NSW community is being urged to stay vigilant and take precautions against mosquito bites after a fifth resident was confirmed to have Japanese encephalitis (JE). NSW Health confirmed the case is a man aged in his 60s from Goulburn, he was treated in hospital before being discharged and continuing to recover in a rehabilitation facility. This is the first confirmed case from the Goulburn area and urgent investigations into the location of his exposure are underway. Several more people in NSW are currently undergoing further testing for JE and more cases are expected to be confirmed over the coming days and weeks. Dr Marianne Gale, NSW Health Acting Chief Health Officer, said the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes which are most active between dusk and dawn. "NSW Health is cautioning people undertaking outdoor activities such as camping and fishing to carefully consider their plans," she said. "This is especially important for people planning activities near waterways or where mosquitoes are present. "People should be particularly vigilant given the recent wet weather conditions, which have led to very high mosquito numbers." The JE virus is spread by mosquitoes and can infect animals and humans. The virus cannot be transmitted between humans, and it cannot be caught by eating pork or other pig products. There is no specific treatment for JE, which can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases. The best way to avoid mosquito bites and prevent infection is: McGraths take out Boorowa Flock Ewe Agricultural researchers and advisors to feature at free breakfast events Rain, hail or shine: the show goes on in Boorowa

Virus alert for Japanese Encephalitis as fifth case confirmed in NSW