Good deeds in hard times: Word in the Streets

A Boorowa resident, having to get a medical check in order to retain his licence on turning 75, rang the optometrist at Young to make an appointment, only to find the first vacancy was two days before it all had to be done. His name went on the cancellation list. Last Friday week, he got a call with a cancellation at 12 noon. He took it. Knowing he needed dog food, he rang the pet shop at Young. They had what he needed. He then rang the doctor to see if there was a referral to visit Laverty's Pathology in Young. There was, didn't need to make an appointment at Laverty's, so off he went. Got to Young, dropped off the bags at the pet shop, called in at Scribblegum, went to Laverty's and blood was done, then to the optometrist where it all went well. A little tired, he called in to PJ'S eatery, grabbed a snack and headed back to Boorowa. Nearly home and driving up Campbell Street, thinking what he had to do at home he thought, 'put the dog food away' ... then the penny dropped. He'd forgotten the dog food, so, not too happy, back to Young he went. Got any idea who I'm referring to? WITS What a sight to see, 150 Postie bikes cramping the parking spaces near the Boorowa Hotel. All happened Wednesday of last week when the riders of the 150 bikes stopped in Boorowa to have lunch. Publican Mike assured me the 150 were fed in an hour and happily set off for their next stop, Goulburn, via Rye Park. Great effort Boorowa Hotel. The Postie Bike Ride raises money for the Children's Charity NSW and set out from Mudgee the Sunday before and after touring much of the South-East area, head back to Mudgee. All for a good cause. WITS Talking about good causes, we have to feel for the people so badly affected by floods in NSW and Queensland. We have a very good Op Shop here in Boorowa and this community receives considerable support from the proceeds the shop generates. They are not prepared to sit back and watch others suffer, so are packaging up useable clothes and homeware to send up to the flood ravaged areas to benefit the unfortunate people who have lost virtually everything. A great job well done. WITS Donohoe's old block on the corner of Long Street and Rye Park Road has sat idle for a while. A community Information Session was scheduled for tonight, Thursday, March 17, (pity most of us don't see the paper until Friday). Anyway, Donohoe's Estate Land Release is scheduled offering a unique opportunity to purchase residential blocks. I am sure more information will come forward, so keep eyes and ears open. All very exciting.

