Season starts for Boorowa Ladies Golfers

The Boorowa Lady Golfers had an excellent start to the 2022 season. The beautiful day saw 14 enthusiastic competitors turn up to play for a nine hole trophy. It was great to welcome some newcomers to the competition. Overall winner on the day was Del Greig, playing in top form despite the long summer break. Ball winners A grade - Felicity Corcoran, B grade Polly Farrell, C grade Jo Mackay. A big thanks to the volunteers who prepared the course, especially Steve Pesucd and Josh Greig who made sure the greens were in great shape for his grandmother. A shout out to any ladies out there thinking about playing golf, we play Friday's. Be there at 9.00 for 9.30 tee off and you can choose to play nine or 18 holes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/0281192f-a456-44f4-ab08-e67ee970950c.jpg/r410_901_4143_3010_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg