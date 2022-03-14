United Australia Party's Garry Dollin to stand for Hume

news, local-news,

Local primary producer and pilot, Garry Dollin is putting his hand up for the seat of Hume at the upcoming federal election, representing Clive Palmer's United Australia Party (UAP). Hailing from The Oaks, the father of four has spent the past 20 years in the aquaculture sector. "From the end of school, I did the two trades - I did the electrical trade and I did the mechanical trade because my family wasn't very privileged at all and I needed a job out of school," he said. "Sony employed me to do two separate trades, which I was lucky enough to do. "After I finished that, they thought it was good enough for them to pay for me to go to university. I went to the University of Western Sydney and did physics and maths. "About three quarters of the way through, I decided I wanted to change and I went onto do aquaculture. "I started up my own intensive re-circulation system and I started farming and trialing Murray Cod... in one sense, I had to create my own or pioneer my own husbandry style of work situations for the fish. I'm a qualified pilot as well." Mr Dollin said he left his candidacy 'to the 11th hour' and COVID vaccine mandates sparked his decision to run. "It was actually Annastacia Palaszczuk saying about [how] she did not want to do transplants on people that weren't vaccinated. "I'm not an anti-vaxxer by any standard, I've had all the different types of vaccines but that was about going too far in politics I believe. "These guys need a bit of a shake up." Mr Dollin said there isn't enough focus on local concerns and, if elected, he will fight for every day Australians, in particular primary producers. "The problem with federal politics or any politics for that fact, they don't seem to be too concerned with the local constituents," he said. "Lets bring back the old school style of politics where you've got a representative representing your constituents' problems to the parliament level. "Ultimately, you've still got to look after the guys that put you there and I don't think that is the case anymore. "I think these guys are a little bit too self-serving... I believe we need more experienced, business style, open-minded people who have experienced a lot of different things in life to help the people. "Ultimately, it's about bringing people back into parliament. If nothing else, that's what I stand for." Speaking to residents across the Hume electorate, Mr Dollin believes party politics has gotten in the way of substantial change. "People are genuinely concerned at the moment about where the country is and where it is going," he said. "Everyone is slowly but surely educating themselves a little bit more which is a great thing, as far as I'm concerned, from a wannabe politician, we've got to be held to account." On his decision to join the UAP, Mr Dollin said their policies 'struck a nerve with him'. "No one's perfect... there's certain things out there from the UAP that I would probably question as well but ultimately, we've got common goals," he said. "I've got four kids and I've got to make sure, from my kids' point of view that they grow up with the same opportunities. "I want to be free thinking as Australia goes forward. I believe the UAP were down my line of thinking and the opportunity came up. "I believe in for the people... to give people the choice and if I don't get in, that is fine as long as democracy works."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/195045f5-b985-4093-a877-25c0ce6a0ba1.jpg/r1708_328_2480_764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg