Upgrades to Binalong tennis court's playing surface are almost complete, with the project being funded by the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund. Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman made the announcement olast Friday, citing projects like Binalong Tennis Court Resurfacing as helping make regional NSW the best place to live, work and visit. "I am so pleased that the NSW Government could contribute $87,090 towards to the project and bring the court resurfacing project to fruition," she said. "Binalong is a wonderfully active community in sport and feature, the village is particularly fortunate to have a dedicated group of volunteers, always looking to enhance the offering of Binalong. "This funding has resurfaced the previously un-playable courts, facilitating greater access for residents of all abilities." Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, announced that 435 projects across all of the state's 93 regional Local Government Areas (LGAs) would receive funding under Stronger Country Communities Fund Round Four. "The Stronger Country Communities fund delivers guaranteed investment in every single regional LGA in NSW, and has seen $500 million invested across more than 1900 local projects since 2017," Mr Toole said. "About half of this latest $100 million round will deliver 189 female sporting projects, including the construction or upgrade of female change rooms, additional amenity blocks and bathrooms, and playing surfaces like netball and tennis courts. "It will also deliver hundreds of projects that make everyday life in the regions easier, for things like new playgrounds, clubhouse, art gallery renovations, streetscape, accessibility, lighting upgrades and community programs."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/d8f96669-fd20-4e6c-a3b3-3385211adb09.jpg/r228_376_2016_1386_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Funding for Binalong Tennis Court resurfacing