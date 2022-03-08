Inspirational speakers lined up for International Women's Day in Boorowa

news, local-news,

A line up of inspirational, "unbreakable" speakers are set to feature at Boorowa's International Women's Day event this Sunday, March 13 at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club. The day will kick off with MC Michelle Fahey before Country to Canberra Leadership Competition winner Jorja O'Brien addresses the audience. Holly Franklin will speak on the topic "Boudoir Queen" before morning tea and raffle prizes at 10.30am. After the break, Samantha-Jane Longmore will talk on "OhBullDust", followed by 'Mrs Boorowa' Peg Merriman who will speak on the topic of "A Women's Perspective of Life on the Land". Boorowa Central School students will then host a live interactive game before lunch at 12.30pm courtesy of Paddock 55. A fashion parade by Kerrie's Garden Nikity Naks will follow before Women's Health Nurse Cathy Kerr addresses the crowd. Afternoon tea will round out the day. For more information, ring the Ex-Services Club on 6385 3338.

