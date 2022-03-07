A big thank you: Letters

On Friday, March 4, 2022 we were returning to go home from judging at the Boorowa Show. Two good Samaritan ladies Jasmine Kassooh and Jody Irwin's quick observation noticed our vehicle had a flat tyre and waved us down. They quickly came to assist to change the tyre, then notified Shane from Boorowa Tyre Service who quickly came and changed that tyre and then repaired the damaged tyre, all which was a difficult procedure. Jasmine and Jody provided comfortable chairs for us to be seated in the shade as this all happened in the main street of Boorowa. We were ever so grateful to these people for their efficient and friendly help. Wonderful citizens of Boorowa. READ MORE: Variety Postie Bike Dash to wind through the central west Rain, hail or shine: the show goes on in Boorowa Hilltops General Manager says no council depots will be closed Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

