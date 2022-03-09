Tributes flow for a legend: Word in the Streets

This crisis in Ukraine is, to put it bluntly, quite scary. I saw an image of Vladimir Putin looking in a mirror, and what was the reflected image? Hitler. Putin definitely has some concept of world domination in his failing brain, a fact expressed by a growing number of observers, a growing number querying his mental stability. The attack on a nuclear power station could have resulted in disaster for Europe (including of course Russia) and even the world. Putin obviously feels he is immune to a nuclear holocaust, come to think about it, that might stop him, and the rest of us. What are the other alternatives to stop him? A tap on his shoulder, a double tap to the back of his head, or let him go on until he crushes Ukraine, and likely his own country. Maybe we all should say a little prayer. WITS Now this is something a little out of the ordinary, but if you were born in 1952 this could be of interest to you. A celebration of turning 70 this year is planned, with a get together at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club on Saturday, June 11. There are four enthusiastic contacts if you are interested, Christine Coble 0428 853 219, Gary Dwyer 0473 653 557, Tony Walters 0427 853 140 and Tony Cassells 0428 853 505. The organisers point out, if you were born in 1952, went to school in Boorowa or have had family connections to Boorowa, they would love to see you, and partners, at the celebration. Note - RSVP is the end of this month on March 31. WITS The mobile phone - it seems almost all of us can't do without it, walking around with it almost permanently attached to our ear. I wonder if Alexander Graham Bell could have possibly envisaged that his little invention could lead to today's passionate love of the telephone. Would you believe it was on this day in 1876 that Bell got on his telephone and to his assistant, Thomas Watson, in another room said, "Mr Watson, come here, I want to see you". Phones have come a long way from that simple beginning, but I often wonder if people have some regrets the phone doesn't any longer need to be attached by a cord to the wall, somewhat like the umbilical cord, which, I suppose is the cord of life. WITS 'Rain, rain go away!' has definitely run through our collective minds of late, and definitely the minds of all the people affected by the terrible floods in Queensland and NSW. TV coverage has displayed some depressing images of hardship and loss, but too, the coverage has portrayed the best of people as virtual strangers helped with rescues and the clean up. We can't do much here, but if the opportunity to donate goods or cash does arise, be a helping hand and give what you can. WITS The death of Shane Warne has shocked the world with accolades coming in from all walks of life, not just the sports world. Shane rose to be the greatest spin bowler of all time. A lesson can be learned from his first test versus India at the SCG. Having match figures of something like one wicket for 250 runs, Shane stood on the field wondering what the hell he was doing there. He didn't give up, he worked hard, and with determination, the rest became history. The lessons we can learn, 'If at first you don't succeed ... try, try again'. Or putting it another way, 'Anything worth doing, is worth doing it well'.

