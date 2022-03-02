Cricket finals on the horizon

After a season of setbacks due to the wet weather and COVID pandemic, cricket finals will soon kick off in both junior and senior competitions. ARMA Insurance Brokers will travel to Cullen Oval in Young to take on Kay McDonald Trophies in the semi-finals of the South West Slopes Credit Union Under 11s T20 Slam competition. The side is coming off a tough loss in round 11, going down to LJ Hooker at Boorowa Sports Ground. Octavian Miller was the best of the batters for ARMA, followed by Joshua Gorham, Jack Scott and Will Cross. The side finished with a total of 11/51. In reply, opening batsman Tom Coble led the way for LJ Hooker, scoring 15 runs. Jayden Duggan (13) and Leo Holt (11) also contributed to their side's score. In the end, LJ Hooker finished on 2/139. In the Yass District Cricket Association B Grade competition, Boorowa, currently sitting second on the ladder, will play in the semi-finals this weekend. The side is coming off a win against the Bookham Bulls at Bookham last weekend. The side has had a successful season, just narrowly behind ladder leaders the Binalong Bushrangers. Yass Golf Club and Harden round out the top four positions. Meanwhile the A Grade Crocs side enjoyed a bye last weekend. The squad finished third on the ladder. Yass Golf Club finished on top ahead of the Dalton Dingoes, with the Bowning Buffalos sitting in fourth place. The Gundaroo Goats finished in fifth place. READ MORE: A performance for the history books as Crocs decimate Bowning Tight contest in minor pairs title Boorowa Gymnastics Club resume classes Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

