Go to any local show or Flock Ewe competition in the region, and there's a good chance you'll spot journalist Stephen Burns sporting his signature pink hat. A long-time reporter with The Land, Mr Burns will add another feather to that iconic cap by opening this year's Boorowa Show. Boorowa Show Secretary Narelle Nixon said Mr Burns has had a long association with the area, including working as a jackaroo. "He's a champion for regional Australia," she said. "He has an extraordinary knowledge of livestock, he's an all-round good bloke who works hard for agriculture across the state." Mr Burns will open the 2022 show around 11am on show day, Saturday, March 5 in front of the grand stand. It will be followed by the presentation of the Pavilion Shield and Ribbon to the winner of the Pavilion Best Section Display. READ MORE: Hilltops General Manager says no council depots will be closed Variety Postie Bike Dash to wind through the central west Fire and physics: Boorowa Show to focus on family-friendly entertainment Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/381f2dd4-f9d5-456c-a78d-dac6019b2aab.jpg/r2_472_2591_1935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg