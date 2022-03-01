news, local-news,

Whether it's a stunning display of science, cuddly animals or even rings of fire, there will be plenty on offer for the whole family at this year's Boorowa Show. Boorowa Show Society Secretary, Narelle Nixon, said there was a focus on free entertainment for kids this year. "There will be Murphy's Puppets, a physics display with Fizzics Education, Old Kentucky Animal Farm, Reptile World, which is taking the myth out of snakes," she said. "There's lots of free activities for the kids." The main attraction will be a whip-cracking workshop followed by a performance by Walter Whip and The Flames. The workshop will kick off at 10.30am on the main show day, Saturday, March 5 and will be free for any kids interested in taking part. All the other show favourites will also run throughout the day, such as the alpaca judging, pet show, Tiny Tot, Miss Teen and Miss Junior Showgirl titles, vintage engines and horse jumping. One new addition to the line up this year will be carriage driving. Mrs Nixon said it will be a "wonderful taster for the community" ahead of the NSW Branch of the Australian Carriage Driving Society's Easter Celebration of of Carriage Driving to be held in Boorawa between April 9 and April 20.

