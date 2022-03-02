Boorowa is on the move: Word in the Streets

For as long as I've been here, 46 years, there have been many surveys as to what services are lacking in Boorowa. Often repeated over the years was a wish that we had a taxi servicing town and district. The wait is over with a service now available using a sedan and a van. Welcome to John and Elizabeth who have brought this service to town as part of Regional Transport NSW. John and Elizabeth offer a taxi and disability service both within the town and district and when required, further on. Wish them all the best and service now is only a phone call away - 0423 305 198. WITS Sad to hear of the passing of Max Mewburn, a past President of the Recreation Club and a driving force when the club was in rather dire straits that saw the club not only survive but re-emerge as a viable and vital organisation. Max was a very keen bowler handicapped in his latter years with 'the shakes'. I played him, when he was aged 91, in the final of the minor singles championship a couple of years back and he could barely control the shakes. Each end I'd build up a score, Max, after his first two bowls would say 'No good', after his third, 'Better' and with myself holding three or four shots, on his fourth bowl, 'That's good!' Max either won the end or cut my score right down and ended up champion. A champion bloke, he'll be missed and I only hope they play bowls where he is now. WITS We're all aware of the term 'Murphy's Law' meaning 'If anything can go wrong, it will'. Now, Lester Murphy has no connection to this at all and there have been many occurrences over the years that could see this term, 'Murphy's Law' introduced. There could be satanic, criminal or historic significance to the term - but what? 'Murphy's Law' was born at Edwards Air Force Base (US) in 1949 and was named after Captain Edward A Murphy, an engineer working on Air Force Project MX981 designed to see how much sudden deceleration a person could stand in a crash. One day, after finding that a transducer was wired wrong, he cursed the technician responsible saying, 'If there is any way to do it wrong, he'll find it'. The contract project manager kept a list of laws and added this one which he called 'Murphy's Law'. Aerospace picked it up and used it widely in their ads until soon was being quoted in many news and magazine articles. 'Murphy's Law' was born. WITS A little trivial knowledge you probably know. Objects not attached to the surface of the earth, water in a drain being an example, create a vortex as it drains. In the Northern hemisphere it moves clockwise, in the Southern hemisphere counter or anti-clockwise, on the Equator water goes straight down. WITS In Vladimir Putin, the world can only hope we don't have another Hitler, a megalomaniac set on world domination. Neville Shute's 'On the Beach' should be essential reading for world leaders. Nuclear warfare, no war, no world. Wars are costly, consider. 'A bomb costing $100,000 dropped from a plane costing $100,000,000 flying at a cost of $40,000 an hour to kill people living often on less than a $1 a day. This is the s**t they call war'. Then again, when the power of love is greater than the love of power, the world will know peace.

