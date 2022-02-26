No support for 'overhaul': letter

Council staff have been advised by management that an overhaul of operations is to occur with letters to be sent out this week advising of the impact on individual staff. As a councillor, I have no knowledge of what precisely is planned or what the impact will be on operations. Frustratingly, we are not entitled to be told as our role is not operational but rather overall council direction and policy. When decisions are made that may or more likely will impact the budget and council performance, I think we are entitled to be told. At no stage has there been any advice to councillors showing the financial benefits of the proposed changes, let alone the operational benefits. In the absence of such information, I do not support any overhaul of council operations. Angus Taylor's petulant reaction to the Eraring closure typifies a Federal "Government" attitude to governing that we cannot afford. It has been well known for years that the world needs to eliminate CO2 emissions to minimise dangerous climate change. And that Australia would need to play its part in this, or become an international pariah. It has been well known for years that renewable energy would become cheaper than coal power and that we need a transition to take advantage of this cheaper cleaner electricity. The technology needed is available now. The necessary upgrades to energy storage and transmission lines are understood. Mr Taylor and his government are actually in charge. They have access to expert advice, legislative power and financial assets to manage the transition. Mr Taylor could choose to make this a bipartisan issue and work with the state governments and the bulk of the business community. But no. They choose to pretend that the electricity system and our climate threat are someone else's responsibility, and communicate in marketing media bites and publicly funded advertisements rather than adult discussion. They think in terms of wedging and winning rather than quality policy formulation. They choose to risk a future where millions of Australians will endure temperatures of over 50 degrees in summer. Australia is well placed to become a world leading supplier of green electricity, green steel and green hydrogen. We could develop a homegrown EV industry and reduce dependence on imported oil, but Morrison, Taylor et al are failing to promote this huge economic opportunity. These issues are too large and serious to be treated like this. We need constructive government, quality communication, policy formulation and decision making. Mr Taylor and his colleagues have shown themselves unfit to run the process. Rowan Huxtable Mangerton READ MORE: Motorcycle safety: From the Commander's Desk Top five decided for Boorowa Flock Ewe competition COVID hospitalisations falling across Murrumbidgee Local Health District Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/STpQM5Vvsbti6rb6q4bNft/e20ffeb2-f6dc-4665-9159-0c76dd9d3a6f.jpg/r7_6_3328_1882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

OPINION No support for 'overhaul': letter