It's nearly showtime again: Word in the Streets

Last week I invited you to tell me what you expect from the federal government. The front page of the same News asked 'You Tell Us ... Have your say in our reader survey, the Australia decides 2022 reader survey wants to know how you will decide who will get your vote ... what matters to you?' We all have opinions and all have 'favourite' journalists. Unashamedly, whether it be in the written form or on television appearances, Miranda Devine is one I have a lot of respect for. I guess I feel some affinity with what she says, seldom disagreeing with her views. Miranda Devine is now based in New York, but keeps abreast of the Australian scene in order to add relevance to her regular column. Miranda last week said, 'Spend a few agonising weeks living under the regime of Joe Biden and you soon recognise the government of Scott Morrison isn't nearly all that bad'. The Biden administration sees millions of illegal migrants pouring in, inflation soaring, questionable appointments in government departments, petrol prices skyrocketing, foreign affairs blunders and more, all from a president whose mental abilities themselves are questionable. Her view, Australians are lucky we have a balanced economy with responsible pandemic support and our national security is safeguarded in a time of peril. All things considered, Australia is emerging from the pandemic in a better state than most countries. We can be critical of governments, we all have to make a decision in May and Miranda Devine's views say 'the devil you know is better than one you don't know'. She also says, 'From a distant vantage point, the vitriol daily heaped on the PM is inexplicable, except as a function of the twitterati bluechecks wanting a change of leadership'. WITS Erin Molan has been subjected to some intense personal criticism of late, often nastily presented via social media. She was recently offered an opportunity to run in the upcoming election, but declined saying, 'We need the best people in politics for the prosperity of this nation, but the vile attacks, both internally and externally - the personal nature of them, and just the general toxicity - would be enough to put the most enthusiastic of us off.' WITS An emergency operator answered saying, "000, what's your emergency?", to which a man replied, "A guy just got hit by a car, I need an ambulance". The operator asked, "What's your location?" and the man replied, "I'm on Eucalyptus Street". The operator asked him to spell that for her and after a long awkward pause came back on line saying, "Sir? Are you still there?" The man replied, "I'm gonna drag him over to Pine Street and call right back!" WITS The Boorowa Show is almost upon us running Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6. With so much uncertainty brought on us by the pandemic, this surely is another sign normality approaches. We can only hope for great weather and a great show. With show membership and sponsorship due and entries to be put in, the Show Office is now open 10am to 5pm in the foyer of the old Courthouse. WITS Easter will see the Showground start to rise to its full potential when Boorowa will host the NSW Carriage Driving Championships, running Saturday, April 9 to Wednesday, April 20. A special obstacle and performance course has been constructed especially for the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/a3efdca9-79bb-445c-b617-b3fd246e3226_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1504_3024_3213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg