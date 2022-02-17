Why is my AC unit dripping water?

This article is in partnership with Sun City Air.



Have you noticed that your ac unit or pipes are leaking and dripping water? You might be worried about why your air conditioner is making you sweat inside.



When it comes to sweaty pipes, it's all about the temperature and pressure. Your ac unit is well-versed on the issue of moisture. The air handler takes moisture from the air and pushes it out of your home.

Perspiration in air handlers is a very different story. Condensation on the outside of your air handler could be a sign of something much more serious.



Furthermore, severe moisture can cause damage to the ceiling, termites, and fungi. If your air conditioning unit is making you sweat inside, the issue is almost certainly with your air handler. The following are some of the issues that can arise in air handlers, causing them to sweat on the inside.

1. Insulation that is either insufficient or ineffective

Sweating occurs when a cold metal surface interacts with hot humid air, resulting in moisture or precipitation on the metal surface. As a result, if a section of the duct mixes with the unconditioned air outdoors, proper insulation for air handler ducts becomes necessary. There is no other way out.

2. Air handler drain pipe that is blocked

If the air handler drain pipe clogs or the unit's angle is off, the cold water within it will stay put for an extended period, allowing the air outside to drip over the unit's surface.

3. Ducts that are leaking

Sweating is more likely a consequence of the duct's cool air seeping. By placing your hand near the leak, you should be able to detect it, or you can use a set of pressure gauges for aid.

4. Temperature setup that isn't appropriate

For each relative humidity (RH) number, there is a temperature below which condensation will commence. When you increase the temperature of the air conditioner, the intensity of the return air rises as well, minimising the chance of sweating at the AHU.

5. Evaporator coils that have been frozen

The ice on the evaporator will lower the temperature temporarily at the air handler unit, possibly causing perspiration.

6. Air flow issues

Sweating is likely if the airflow is restricted due to clogged filters or a blocked duct, or for any other reason. As the air circulation slows, the temperature drops below the dew point, inducing sweating.



You may want to try air conditioning maintenance such as replacing the filters or cleaning the air handler ducts to solve the problem.

Also, if your home's air-handling unit is in the basement area, properly sealing it to prevent moist outside air and/or soil moisture from entering will dramatically reduce or eliminate perspiration.

Final word

Sweating is just a symptom of a larger issue with the HVAC system, but it is often mistaken for a diffuser fault because it starts there.



The underlying reasons for sweating must be identified and treated. By minimising the requirement for ceiling system updates due to corrosion and water damage, you will save money.